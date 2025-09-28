Financial Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

