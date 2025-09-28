Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.06 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.
About Fulton Financial
