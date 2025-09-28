Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.06 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

