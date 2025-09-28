Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,480,848. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

