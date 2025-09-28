Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

