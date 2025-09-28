Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

