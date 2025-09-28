Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

