Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

