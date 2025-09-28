Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,290. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $243.46 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.