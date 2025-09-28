Symmetry Partners LLC Has $27.30 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,852,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,453,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,728 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406,046 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 833,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

