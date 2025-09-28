Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $639,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $130.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

