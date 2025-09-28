Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $651,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,288 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $53,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WY opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

