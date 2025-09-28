aixbt by Virtuals One Day Volume Reaches $14.31 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $77.67 million and $14.31 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ genesis date was November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech. aixbt by Virtuals’ official message board is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 984,690,145.13153074 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.09130324 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $15,639,697.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars.

