Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

