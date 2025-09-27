Voya Investment Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 503,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after acquiring an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 target price on DoubleVerify and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE DV opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

