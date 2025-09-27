Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 250.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $960.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $996.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,017.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.