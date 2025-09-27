Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Strong-Buy

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Klabin Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KLBAY stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Klabin has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Klabin had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $913.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Klabin will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

