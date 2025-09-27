Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 833,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

