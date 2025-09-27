Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

