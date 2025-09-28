City Holding Co. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 173.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

