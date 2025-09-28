Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.89. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

