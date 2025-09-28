Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.