Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $7,024,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 8,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.