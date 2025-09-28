City Holding Co. Purchases 680 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $200.78.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.