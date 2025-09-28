Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys 384 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $724.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $734.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.