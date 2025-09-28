WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $360.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

