Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $208.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

