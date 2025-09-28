Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

