Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 81,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $286.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average is $209.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

