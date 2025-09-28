LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 74,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Walmart by 149.5% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

