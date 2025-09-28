Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,072 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $724.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

