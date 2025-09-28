Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

