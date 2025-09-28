LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

