Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.3% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

HD stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.85 and its 200 day moving average is $374.68. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.