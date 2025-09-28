Crown Oak Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Crown Oak Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

