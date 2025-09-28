RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2%

TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

