James Hambro & Partners LLP Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

James Hambro & Partners LLP lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

