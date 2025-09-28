LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,093,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

