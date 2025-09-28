Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of COF opened at $223.97 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

