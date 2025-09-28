City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 60,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.