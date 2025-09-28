Signaturefd LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.