Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.