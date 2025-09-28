Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5%
Caterpillar stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $485.34.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
