Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $3,633,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

