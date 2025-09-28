Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 555 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.85 and its 200 day moving average is $374.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

