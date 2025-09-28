Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

