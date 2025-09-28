SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

