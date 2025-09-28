Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $348.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

