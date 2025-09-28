TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

