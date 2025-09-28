Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

