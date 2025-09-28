Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 242,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after purchasing an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $936.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $926.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

