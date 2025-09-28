Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CVS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

